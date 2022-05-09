JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 2.32% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $155,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,587. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

