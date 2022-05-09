JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($25.92).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,586 ($19.81) on Thursday. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.45 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.58), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($164,744.67).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

