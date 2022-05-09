JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

