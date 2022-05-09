JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Price Target to 15.00

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 12.70 to 15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.