Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 688,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 443,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

