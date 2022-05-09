Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 688,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 443,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)
