Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

JNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

JNCE opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 148,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

