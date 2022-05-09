Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.22

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $639.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 30.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 61.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

