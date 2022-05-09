Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to report $23.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.41 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $23.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $100.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 239,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,759. The firm has a market cap of $466.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

