John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

PDT opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

