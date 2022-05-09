John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
PDT opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
