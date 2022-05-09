J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $122.21 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

