Jetcoin Price Down 13% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $158,970.58 and approximately $57,304.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,721.11 or 0.99978243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.