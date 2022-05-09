JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.47

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 274,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 986,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

