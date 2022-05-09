ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.74% from the company’s current price.

ITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.87) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 298.90 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.84. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -52.79. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

