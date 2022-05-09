Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 63,057 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,045,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,316,594. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

