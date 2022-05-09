Ithaka Group LLC Invests $3.35 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $9.78 on Monday, reaching $230.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

