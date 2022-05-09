iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $71,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,277. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.69 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

