iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $183.29

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.29 and last traded at $183.60, with a volume of 4349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

