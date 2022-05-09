iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.34

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.34 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 25812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

