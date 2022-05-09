iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

