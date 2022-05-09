iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $320.41

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $320.41 and last traded at $320.56, with a volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

