iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.76

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 5758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

