iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,809,191. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

