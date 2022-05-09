iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.82

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 7930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.