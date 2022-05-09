iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 146,973 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD opened at $110.81 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

