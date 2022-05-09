iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.91

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.