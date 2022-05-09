iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,904 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.