iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,821,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 775,236 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. 35,815,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870,547. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

