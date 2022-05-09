iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.78

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 11664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

