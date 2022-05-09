iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.04

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.04 and last traded at $112.47, with a volume of 11476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
