iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.04

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.04 and last traded at $112.47, with a volume of 11476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

