Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Belden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

