Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 2.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,665,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.
In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.