Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Freshpet worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $7.17 on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

