Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $43.87. 147,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

