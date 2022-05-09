Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,075. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

