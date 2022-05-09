Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 622,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

