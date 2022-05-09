Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.26. 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,203. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

