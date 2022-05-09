Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. 187,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,007. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.