Ironwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after buying an additional 345,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,637. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

