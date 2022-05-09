Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

