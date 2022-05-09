IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of IQVIA worth $117,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IQVIA by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.