iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

