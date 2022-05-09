Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $156.99

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.99 and last traded at $158.06, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,379 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

