Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from €2.30 to €2.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 317329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISNPY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.10 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

