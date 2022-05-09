Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

