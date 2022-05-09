Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.35

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 6628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

