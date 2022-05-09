Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $173.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average of $235.90. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

