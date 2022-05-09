Insider Selling: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Sells 7,635 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.04. 112,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

