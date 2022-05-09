Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £3,770 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £3,770 ($4,709.56).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Paul Haworth purchased 20,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,241.10).

GETB opened at GBX 64 ($0.80) on Monday. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.19. The company has a market capitalization of £31.73 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers Workiro, a document and task management software; Virtual Cabinet, a document management software for insurance managers, financial advisors, accountants, property agents, insolvency practitioners, and professional services; SmartVault, a cloud-based document management and storage software; and Certified Vault for authoritative copies of digital assets.

