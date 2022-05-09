Insider Buying: fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO Purchases 46,000 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,372,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

