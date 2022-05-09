Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
