Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Conduent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

